Celebrate MothaPalooza and National Moth Week with White Sands National Park

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. – Enjoy MothaPalooza, a virtual family-friendly event, and learn about some of the extraordinary moths which only live in the world’s largest gypsum dunefield at White Sands National Park.

Using the Park’s Facebook page ( ), tune in to hear White Sands’ moth expert Eric Metzler describe his groundbreaking research into the moths located at White Sands and their importance to the Park’s ecosystem. The podcast will be released at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

National Moth Week celebrations will continue from July 18th to July 25th. Visit the Park’s social media accounts to learn about species of moths found only at White Sands and conduct your own research on wildlife in your community by joining the National Moth Week BioBlitz on iNaturalist (www.inaturalist.org/projects/national-moth-week-2020).

There is no fee for MothaPalooza or National Moth Week. All associated activities are virtual. Collecting any plants, moths, or other objects in the Park is not permitted.

