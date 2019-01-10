Sunday, January 20th Ocotillo Wells celebrates the last total lunar eclipse of the decade! Come by the Discovery Center Amphitheater on Ranger Station Road between 7:00 PM and 10:00 PM.

You can…

-Look through a telescope to get a close look at the eclipse in action

-Play moon games and win prizes

-Enjoy moon-themed snacks

-Collect a rare eclipse trading card

See you there!

Find out more at their Facebook events page: https://www.facebook.com/events/368589090594436/

Source: Ocotillo Wells SVRA