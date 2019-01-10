Sunday, January 20th Ocotillo Wells celebrates the last total lunar eclipse of the decade! Come by the Discovery Center Amphitheater on Ranger Station Road between 7:00 PM and 10:00 PM.
You can…
-Look through a telescope to get a close look at the eclipse in action
-Play moon games and win prizes
-Enjoy moon-themed snacks
-Collect a rare eclipse trading card
See you there!
Find out more at their Facebook events page: https://www.facebook.com/events/368589090594436/
Source: Ocotillo Wells SVRA