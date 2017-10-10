A chip seal project will be starting in October in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. Visitors are advised that roads and parking areas in Wahweap’s developed areas will be upgraded with slurry and crack sealing. Work will also be done at the Antelope Point Marina’s main entrance (14-day parking lot). Flaggers will be directing traffic, and drivers are advised to expect delays.

All services at the Lake Powell Resort and Marina in Wahweap and at the Antelope Point Marina will be available while repairs are underway. Every effort is being made to limit inconveniences and minimize delays to visitors and businesses during this process. The start and completion dates for the chip seal project are still to be determined, however, it is expected to be completed by the end of October. The park thanks the public for their patience while these improvements in visitor services are completed.

Source: NPS