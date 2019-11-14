Joshua Tree National Park staff announce the start of Climber Coffee for the 2019-2020 season. Please join a ranger or park volunteer every Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 10 am at Hidden Valley Campground. Bring your own mug; coffee, cocoa, and tea will be available.

Climber Coffee is a program managed by the park’s climbing ranger and volunteer climber stewards. The public is invited to join and discuss climbing, find a climbing partner, or learn about Leave No Trace ethics. Both climbers and non-climbers are welcome.

This program is presented through a partnership with Friends of Joshua Tree, Flophouse Resoles, Cliffhanger Guides, and Coyote Corner.

Source: NPS