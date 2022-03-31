Construct a New West Entrance Fee Station Environmental Finding of No Significant Impact at Joshua Tree

Joshua Tree National Park (JTNP) announces the approval of the Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI). The FONSI was signed by Pacific West Region Regional Director Frank Lands on March 25, 2022. With the approval of the FONSI, compliance has been completed, and the actions described in the Environmental Assessment (EA) / FONSI can be implemented. The park’s next steps for project implementation are to complete a contract package for solicitation of bids, select a bid proposal, and award a contract. JTNP anticipates construction will begin in late summer/early fall. The project will construct a new fee station ½ mile further into the park.

To view the FONSI, visit: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/West_Entrance (Click on Document List).

The purpose of constructing a new West Entrance Fee Station further into the park is to resolve long-standing issues regarding excessively long traffic back-up outside the park boundary. Constructing a new fee station will enable more efficient fee collection and create safer working conditions for park staff in the desert environment.

Source: NPS