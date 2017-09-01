Changes to closing and opening dates have been made for areas in Arches National Park. The closures are a result of the on-going road construction project occurring in the park. Below are the new dates:

LaSal Mountain Viewpoint and Balance Rock will close at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 5.

Park Avenue and Courthouse Towers will close at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 24.

LaSal Mountain Viewpoint and Balanced Rock will open at 7:00 a.m. Friday, September 29.

Park Avenue and Courthouse Towers are scheduled to open at 7:00 a.m. Friday, October 13.

These areas will be closed to all access and use to ensure visitors’ and workers’ safety.

The park will be open with no road construction work on the following holiday weekends:

Labor Day: 7:00 a.m. Friday, September 1 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 5

Utah Education Association: 7:00 a.m. Thursday, October 19 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 22 (NOTE: this is a change from the previous schedule).

Work to replace the park’s main road is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday September 5.

Asphalt hauling in support of repaving the park’s main road in scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 10. During this phase of the construction project, as many as 10 to 12 asphalt haul trucks per hour will travel through Moab into the park between 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.

Given the many variables that can impact road projects of this type and scope, construction work dates are subject to change.

Devils Garden Campground remains closed through November 30, 2017.

The park’s visitor center hours currently are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday through Thursday, visitors must arrive at the park before 6:30 p.m. Visitors arriving after 6:30 p.m. on those days will not be able to travel past the visitor center.

All vehicles must be out of the park no later than 7:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.

The park reopens at 7:00 a.m. Monday through Friday, and is open weekends from 7:00 a.m. Friday until 7:00 p.m. Sunday during this road construction project.

Road work is resurfacing, restoring, and rehabilitating approximately 23 miles of roads and pullouts in Arches National Park along the entrance road (from US Highway 191 to the visitor center), main park road, the campground road, and other spur roads and loops. Road work is scheduled to last through November.

Limited daytime road closures may still occur even with nighttime work. Construction crews will use pilot cars and flaggers to control traffic during the day. When partial daytime road closures are in effect, crews will limit traffic delays to 30 minutes or less per work zone.

While construction crews will make every effort to minimize disruption to visitor daytime travel and activities during this project, visitors should expect frequent delays and closures.

Source: NPS