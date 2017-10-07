On Sunday, October 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Tumacácori will celebrate the harvest of fruits cultivated within the mission garden and orchard. “Partnerships formed over the course of this project will now see the fruits of their labor enjoyed and savored by park visitors,” says Superintendent Bob Love. Visitors can walk the grounds, visit the garden and orchard, participate in presentations and demonstrations, and sample foods during their visit.

Spanish agriculture was an integral component of Spanish mission communities, including growing and propagating fruit trees, vegetables, herbs, and flowers. Water from the Santa Cruz River would be diverted to these spaces by a hand dug mission acequia. The crops varieties introduced by Spanish missionary Father Eusebio Francisco Kino transformed the diets indigenous people, the natural landscapes, and existing cultures. After the abandonment of the mission of Tumacácori in 1848, the fruit and vegetable varieties in the neglected garden and orchard slowly died off. The vision of reestablishing an active garden and orchard began in the 1920’s and 1930’s, but it wasn’t until 2007 with the dedication of the Tumacácori heritage orchard that this dream became a reality.

Tumacácori National Historical Park is located 45 miles south of Tucson and 15 miles north of Nogales. Take exit 29 from I-19 and follow the signs. For more information, call Tumacácori NHP at 520-377-5060, or visit the park website, at nps.gov/tuma.

Source: NPS