Cultural Demonstrator Series resumes in-person at Desert View

Cultural Demonstrations resumed June 2 at Desert View , with renowned Zuni artisans, Jimmy Yawakia, an outstanding fetish carver, and Duran Gasper, a master of inlay jewelry. NPS photos.

On June 2, 2022, the Cultural Demonstrator Series returned to Desert View within Grand Canyon National Park. After an absence of more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the series returns in-person every Thursday and Friday from 9 am — 4 pm. The series will run for 14 weeks from June 2 through September 2, 2022.

The Cultural Demonstrator Series provides park visitors and residents the opportunity to interact with members of Grand Canyon National Park’s Traditionally Associated Tribes and for the artisans to share their history and crafts. Weavers, carvers, potters, painters, sculptors, jewelers are just some of the disciplines presented by cultural demonstrators. This series is made possible with grants from Grand Canyon Conservancy.

The 11 traditionally associated tribes of Grand Canyon include the following: Diné (Navajo Nation), Havasupai Tribe, Hualapai Tribe, Hopi Tribe, Yavapai-Apache Nation, Kaibab Band of Paiute Indians, Las Vegas Paiute Tribe, Moapa Band of Paiutes, Paiute Indian Tribes of Utah, San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe, and Pueblo of Zuni.

Desert View is the eastern entrance into Grand Canyon National Park. It is located on the South Rim approximately 45 minutes east of Grand Canyon Village.

To plan your visit to Desert View, go to https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/desert-view.htm.

For more information on the Cultural Demonstrator Series, please contact Park Ranger Daniel Pawlak at 928-638-7893.