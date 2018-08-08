Grand Canyon, AZ – This is a summary of current fire related closures for Grand Canyon National Park. For daily updates and photos of the Obi Fire, visit the Obi Fire Inciweb incident page, https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6030/ .

Today, new temporary trail closures were implemented that include the Nankoweap Trail and the Point Imperial Trail. These trails are closed due to the Cat Fire on the Kaibab National Forest. The closure order signed today also includes Fire Point on the North Rim. Individuals planning on traveling near these areas should check in with the Backcountry Information Office or North Rim Visitor Center before choosing a route.

Grand Canyon National Park has also temporarily closed Cape Royal Road. Included in this closure are Cape Final Trail, Cliff Spring Trail, the northern section of the Ken Patrick Trail from Point Imperial to Cape Royal Road, and the southern section of the Ken Patrick Trail from Cape Royal Road to the old Bright Angel Trail.

These temporary closures are in effect until further notice. No other roads in the park are closed at this time. The road to Point Imperial and all other North Rim trails and facilities are open at this time.

For fire information on the Kaibab National Forest and associated closures, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/news/kaibab/news-events or on Facebook and Twitter or call (928) 635-8311 for recorded fire information.

Please visit https://www.nps.gov/grca/learn/management/firemanagement.htm for other information about wildland fire at Grand Canyon National Park or call 928-638-7819 for recorded fire information. For additional information and photos of the fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6030/ .

Source: NPS