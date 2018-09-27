Road Closures

Use CAUTION when traveling on roads within the park and surrounding area.

Watch for debris and standing water on roads.

Scotty’s Castle Road/North Highway: CLOSED into Grapevine Canyon (Bonnie Claire Road) due to flood damage. No access to Scotty’s Castle or NV-267. Open from Hwy 190 north to Ubehebe Crater Road.

Westside Road: CLOSED due to flood damage.

Big Pine / Death Valley Road: OPEN 4×4 and high clearance

Titus Canyon Road: OPEN 4×4 and high clearance

Emigrant Canyon Road: CAUTION needed due to light debris on roads.

Upper Wildrose Road: High clearance recommended between end of pavement and Charcoal Kilns due to flood damage. 4×4 and high clearance from Charcoal Kilns to Mahogany Flat.

Road Conditions

For backcountry roads, the standard conditions are of various qualities from 2wd to extreme 4×4 routes. Many roads are very remote and road conditions can change without notice. For the most up to date backcountry road information and conditions, please visit Death Valley Road Conditions on Facebook.

Road Maintenance Projects Information

Mosaic Canyon Road will be closed for major construction work on the adjacent Stovepipe Wells water tank and water line for an extended period of time. The exact dates are not known yet, but are likely to be between September 2018 and May 2019.

Pavement Preservation Project: A series of chip seal projects will take place in Death Valley National Park from January through April 2019. There will be occassional closures of parking lots and traffic delays. Work will include North Highway (aka Scotty’s Castle Road), Stovepipe Wells, Emigrant Canyon, Wildrose, and Father Crawley.

CA-190:

Emigrant Thin Blanket Project: Pavement resurfacing west of Emigrant Junction.

Staring the week of September 10

Expected completion date: October 31

Traffic Delays: not more than 20 minutes for reversible traffic control

Towne Pass Curve Correction: This is a major project and will involve traffic delays on CA-190 from just west of Emigrant Junction to just east of Towne Pass.

May start September 10, but is more likely to start September 17

Expected completion date: October 31

Traffic delays: not more than 20 minutes

Roads Outside the Park

Caltrans: California Department of Transportation highway conditions

Nevada DOT: Nevada Department of Transportation highway conditions