DANGER: Elk calving season begins soon; Be aware of your surroundings!

- Elk calving season will begin soon in Yellowstone National Park.
- Cow elk are much more aggressive towards people during the calving season and may run towards you or kick.
- Stay alert. Look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots: cow elk may bed their calves near buildings and under cars.
- Always keep at least 25 yards (23 m) from elk.
- If an elk run towards you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.
- You are responsible for your own safety.
- Attacks can be unprovoked and unpredictable.
