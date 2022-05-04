DANGER: Elk calving season begins soon; Be aware of your surroundings!

An elk calf nurses between cars in the Mammoth administration parking lot
NPS / Jacob W. Frank

Elk calving season will begin soon in Yellowstone National Park.

  • Cow elk are much more aggressive towards people during the calving season and may run towards you or kick.
  • Stay alert. Look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots: cow elk may bed their calves near buildings and under cars.
  • Always keep at least 25 yards (23 m) from elk.
  • If an elk run towards you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.
  • You are responsible for your own safety.
  • Attacks can be unprovoked and unpredictable.
  • Visit Elk for more information.

Source: NPS

