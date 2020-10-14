Death Valley Campgrounds Opened Oct 15, 2020

DEATH VALLEY, CA – Fall temperatures signal the start of camping season in Death Valley National Park. Texas Springs, Sunset, and Stovepipe Wells Campgrounds will open on Thursday, October 15, 2020. At that point, all individual campsites in the park will be open.

The park’s 762 individual campsites are limited to no more than eight people and two vehicles. The park’s five campsites for large groups remain closed.

Reservations can be made for Furnace Creek Campground for October 15 through April 15 at www.recreation.gov. All other campgrounds are first-come, first-served only. Sunset Campground has 270 sites and rarely fills, even on holiday weekends.

Lodging, food, supplies, and fuel are available within the park at The Oasis at Death Valley, Stovepipe Wells Resort, and Panamint Springs Resort. Death Valley Natural History Association operates a bookstore at Furnace Creek Visitor Center.

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Death Valley National Park is increasing access for camping. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Death Valley National Park, our operational approach continues to be centered on examining each facility function and service to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and are regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public areas and workspaces are safe and clean.

A safe and enjoyable park experience begins at home. The NPS encourages visitors to plan their visit by checking the park’s website and social media for current conditions and travel tips. The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We ask the public to be our partner in recreating responsibly, by following CDC and state and local guidance, social distancing, and wearing a face covering when social distance cannot be maintained.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website nps.gov/deva and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on nps.gov/coronavirus.Soruce: NPS