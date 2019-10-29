EATH VALLEY, CA – Death Valley National Park is waiving park entrance fees on Saturday, November 2 in celebration of its 25th birthday. Superintendent Mike Reynolds notes: “Saturday is the culmination of anniversary events with a number of interesting programs. It’s an opportunity for visitors to learn about the significant resources of Death Valley and have a great day of fun.”

On November 2, the public is invited to join Superintendent Mike Reynolds for a 5 kilometer fun run/walk at 8:00 a.m. Wish the park happy birthday with cupcakes at noon. Neighboring organizations and partners will have exposition booths set up at 12:00-1:00 and 3:00-5:00. Former Death Valley superintendents will answer questions and speak about the California Desert Protection Act from 1:00-3:00. Wildlife biologist Jason Wallace will present “Reptiles of the Mojave Desert” from 4:00-5:00. All events meet at Furnace Creek Visitor Center.

Death Valley was first protected as a national monument in 1933. On October 31, 1994, President Bill Clinton signed the California Desert Protection Act, which created Death Valley National Park, designated over 90% of the park as wilderness, and added 1.3 million acres to the park. The Act also redesignated Joshua Tree as a national park and established Mojave National Preserve.

For more information about anniversary events, visit nps.gov/deva/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.

Source: NPS