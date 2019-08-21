DEATH VALLEY, CA – Death Valley National Park’s standard entrance fees will be waived on Sunday, August 25. This fee waiver is being done to encourage people to visit national parks on the National Park Service’s 103rd birthday.

Superintendent Mike Reynolds is particularly excited about how this fee free day can benefit people living in the communities surrounding Death Valley National Park. “If you’ve been waiting for just the right nudge to visit Death Valley, this fee waiver is it,” he said. “It’s a great time to come and see Death Valley!”

Sunday’s temperatures are likely to be above 115⁰F at Badwater, but will be in the low 90s at higher elevations, such as Dantes View.

