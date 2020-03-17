Visitor Centers are temporarily CLOSED

Following guidance from the CDC and recommendations from state and local public health in consultation with NPS Public Health Service officers, Furnace Creek and Stovepipe Wells Visitor Centers are closed. Updates will be posted to the park website.

Campgrounds CLOSING

On March 18 at noon, Furnace Creek, Mesquite Spring, Texas Springs, and Emigrant campgrounds will close. Stovepipe Wells and Sunset campgrounds will close March 19. This is due to shortage of CDC recommended PPE to protect custodians from COVID-19 spread.

Source: NPS