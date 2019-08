14th annual Desert Garden Community Day: Learn the what, why, where and how of growing native desert plants. FREE day of talks, workshops, clinics and plant sale. Kids activities. 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. UCR Palm Desert, 75-080 Frank Sinatra Drive. By Desert Horticultural Society of the Coachella Valley, UCR Palm Desert, UCCE Desert Master Gardeners. Info: tracymerr@me.com