Desert Hot Springs Planning Commission Permits Massive 3 Million Square Foot Warehouse

Channel 3 News reported March 8, 2022, that Desert Hot Springs Planning Commission had approved construction of one of the largest warehouse structures in the United States.

“The building would take up more than 94 acres on the east side of Calle de Los Romos between 19th Avenue and 20th Avenue, north of Interstate 10. When complete, it will be one of the largest distributions centers in the United States. It is also set to create approximately 1,800 full-time jobs, according to city documents….Construction is planned to begin in June. If all things go according to plan, construction would be finished by Sept. 2023. The proposed project is expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2023.”

