Needles, CA – Route 66 through the Mojave Desert provides for great photographic images. During this workshop, you will explore Route 66 from Needles to Amboy, capturing storied abandoned sites, iconic vintage landmarks and sweeping desert landscapes. Join photography instructor Sandi Wheaton, who drove and photographed the entire length of Route 66 in 2009. Sandi has been photographing this stretch of Route 66 for years, and will share her knowledge of the many great shooting locations along this historic stretch of highway. This workshop is an opportunity for you to improve your photography and add to your skill set. Sandi will be offering suggestions for taking advantage of each location.

The workshop will begin in Needles and it will end in Amboy with a sunset shoot. The driving distance is approximately 75 miles from Needles to Amboy.

Date/Time: Saturday, February 9, 9:00 am – sunset

Meet at: El Garces Historic Train Station

950 Front Street, Needles, CA

Fee: $85 for JTNPA members, $95 nonmembers

Source: Desert Institute