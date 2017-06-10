Join park staff and visitors at Tumacácori National Historical Park to celebrate Día de San Juan on Saturday, June 24, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Día de San Juan, the day set aside to celebrate the birth of Saint John the Baptist, is also the day on which people all over Mexico welcome the summer season and celebrate the arrival of summer “monsoon” rains. This holiday is a great time to enjoy a fun-filled day in the sun with lots of games and opportunities to cool off by getting wet.

At Tumacácori’s first ever “Día de San Juan Splash Fest,” visitors will be able to celebrate the day with water activities and delicious raspados! Visitors can expect games like water cup races, a sponge toss, fill the bottle, and more. Water squirters and games will be provided – come prepared to get wet!

Admission to the park is $5 per adult, free for federal pass holders and children under age 16. For more information on Día de San Juan or other events and activities at Tumacácori National Historical Park, call 520-377-5060, or visit the park website, at nps.gov/tuma.

Source: NPS