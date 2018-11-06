An exhibition of Ricardo Breceda’s artwork will be displayed at Indio Grand Marketplace from November 23rd, 2018 through January 31st, 2019. Life-sized metal sculptures created by artist Ricardo Breceda will populate the shopping center, inspire imaginations and create an experience like no other. Breceda’s collection includes diverse gigantic dinosaur sculptures, vividly dramatic wild horses, a variety of classic desert creatures, gritty cowboys and iconic characters from the American West. The show will be open to the public and admission is FREE.

A special grand opening and sale of art scaled for the home, office or garden, perfect for holiday gifting, will be held Saturday December 1st from 10am to 7pm. Come meet artist Ricardo Breceda in person!

Find out more on the Facebook Event page.

Indio Grand Marketplace

82227 Highway 111, Indio, California 92201