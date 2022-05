Division of Boating and Waterways Encourages Outdoor Enthusiasts to Boat Responsibly as 2022 Boating Season Begins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways is joining boating education professionals across the country in reminding recreational boaters to boat responsibly during National Safe Boating Week (May 21-27) and year-round. Simple actions such as wearing a life jacket and getting the California Boater Card can help improve safety on California’s waterways.

