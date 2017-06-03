Effective Wednesday, May 24 the Bureau of Land Management Gila District, all districts of the Coronado National Forest, Saguaro National Park, Casa Grande Ruins National Monument, Coronado National Memorial, Chiricahua National Monument, Fort Bowie National Historic Site, Tumacácori National Historical Park, and Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and the Arizona Division of Forestry and Fire Management will implement campfire and smoking restrictions in southeastern Arizona.

Beginning May 24, 2017, and until rescinded, the following are prohibited:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove fire, except within a developed recreation site, or improved site.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter, that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials. (Smoking is prohibited in federal buildings including rest rooms.)

Discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun, except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations.

Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame. (Prohibited on Coronado National Forest)

Fireworks are always prohibited year-round on federal lands.

Violation of restrictions on federal lands is punishable as a Class B misdemeanor, by a fine of not more than $5000 for an individual and up to $10,000 for an organization; or imprisonment for not more six (6) months or both. Violators also may be held personally responsible for reimbursement of fire suppression costs.

Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, lanterns and heaters possessing shut-off devices are allowed. When using a portable stove, make sure the area is clear of grasses and other fine fuels. Prevent stoves from tipping and starting a fire.

Fires in developed campsites or picnic areas where metal grills and/or fire rings are allowed should never be left unattended and should be completely extinguished upon departure. Always, drown, stir, and repeat until the fire is cold to the touch.

Cigarettes should never be thrown out the window of a vehicle. Instead, ashtrays should be used in order to prevent wildfires. Always practice Leave No Trace principles and pack out cigarette butts while hiking or camping.

Maintain spark arrestors and do not run power equipment on windy days. Never park a vehicle over dead grass, the catalytic converter can ignite the vegetation.

Fire conditions as well as localized closures and restrictions are subject to change. Because tribal, federal, state, and local mandates are different, they may have some differences in their restriction notices. For a more detailed explanation concerning agency restrictions and fire information in general, please contact the nearest land management agency office where you plan to work or play, visit http://wildlandfire.az.gov or call the toll free Southwest Fire Restrictions Hotline 1-877-864-6985.

Source: NPS