Boating is one of many popular activities in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and the park is pleased to announce added benefits due to the early release of its 2018 Annual Vessel Sticker, beginning November 1, 2017. The Annual Vessel Sticker costs $50 and allows unlimited days of entry to the park for one motorized vessel for the calendar year (January 1 through December 31, 2018). Purchase of the 2018 vessel sticker begins November 1, 2017, and will be honored in November and December of 2017, giving the boater access for 14 months instead of 12. Anyone with a National Park Service Senior Pass also has the added benefit of purchasing the Annual Vessel Sticker for a 50 percent discount. As always the Glen Canyon National Recreation weekly (one to seven days) Vessel Permits are available for $30.

Personally owned motorized vehicles with a valid park vessel sticker are authorized to launch and retrieve at all public launch ramps within the park.

Please visit our website for more information about boating in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The staff of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area wishes every boater an enjoyable and safe visit to their national park. Please visit our website for more information about safety.

