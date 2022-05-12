Echo Bay launch ramp to close May 11 at Lake Mead

Declining water levels and topography constraints are determining factors

BOULDER CITY, Nev. – Lake Mead National Recreation Area will close Echo Bay launch ramp Wednesday, May 11 due to low water levels at Lake Mead.

The Echo Bay launch ramp was constructed for boat launching down to a lake level elevation of 1,060 feet and has been extended in the past to accommodate recreational boating access. However, the lake level is now at 1,053.72 feet elevation, and due to a combination of the area’s unique topography constraints and continually declining water levels, the park anticipates the Echo Bay launch ramp will close indefinitely pending relocation.

Recreational boaters will still be able to access Lake Mead from Hemenway Harbor as well as access points on Lake Mohave. Boaters are encouraged to check launch ramp statuses before traveling to the park and to prepare for high congestion with longer than average launch wait times particularly during weekends.

The National Park Service (NPS) uses the most accurate water level data available from BOR while assessing plans for longer term park operations as water levels continue to fluctuate. The latest information on current boat launch and marina facilities can be found on the park’s website: Lake Mead National Recreation Area (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov). Projected water levels are released by BOR on the 15th of every month and can be found at: https://www.usbr.gov/lc/region/g4000/24.mo.pdf.

Ongoing drought and water requirements for a variety of uses including power generation and agriculture throughout the Colorado River Basin often make exact water level predictions and timelines difficult to determine, resulting in earlier than expected changes to park operations. The NPS remains committed to providing safe and responsible access to water-based recreation activities at Lake Mead for the current and future boating seasons.

Source: NPS