Ramah, NM – On Friday, May 10th at 8:00 p.m., the National Park Service at El Morro National Monument and the El Morro Area Arts Council invite you to enjoy a special cultural event, an evening of Zuni cosmology. The event will be held at the Old School Gallery, located on Hwy. 53 at Mile Marker 46, 1 mile east of El Morro National Monument and 42 miles south and west of Grants and I-40.

Join presenter Kenny Bowekaty from the Zuni Pueblo Department of Tourism to learn more about the interpretation and significance of the summer constellations and stars. Come prepared to listen to a cultural narrative and explore unique spiritual connections to the night sky. The program is free and begins at 8:00 p.m. inside the gallery. After the presentation, the program will move outside. Participants should bring extra layers and a red flashlight for the outdoor constellation tour and telescope viewing. The program should end at approximately 10:00 p.m. The outdoor portion of this program may be cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.