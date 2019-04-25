Ramah, NM – On Friday, May 10th at 8:00 p.m., the National Park Service at El Morro National Monument and the El Morro Area Arts Council invite you to enjoy a special cultural event, an evening of Zuni cosmology. The event will be held at the Old School Gallery, located on Hwy. 53 at Mile Marker 46, 1 mile east of El Morro National Monument and 42 miles south and west of Grants and I-40.
Join presenter Kenny Bowekaty from the Zuni Pueblo Department of Tourism to learn more about the interpretation and significance of the summer constellations and stars. Come prepared to listen to a cultural narrative and explore unique spiritual connections to the night sky. The program is free and begins at 8:00 p.m. inside the gallery. After the presentation, the program will move outside. Participants should bring extra layers and a red flashlight for the outdoor constellation tour and telescope viewing. The program should end at approximately 10:00 p.m. The outdoor portion of this program may be cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.
Parking is available in front of the Old School Gallery and along Hwy. 53. For more information, please call the El Morro NM Visitor Center at 505-783-4226 ext. 801, or visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/elmorro.nps.