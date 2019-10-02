Dinosaur, Colorado & Jensen, Utah – On August 30, the National Park Service announced a new electric bicycle (e-bike) policy for national parks, expanding recreational opportunities and accessibility. The policy supports Secretary’s Order 3376, signed by U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt on August 29 that directs Department of the Interior (DOI) bureaus to create a clear and consistent e-bike policy on all federal lands managed by the Department.

Beginning October 1, 2019, visitors to Dinosaur National Monument will be allowed to use e-bikes where traditional bicycles are allowed. Bicycles and e-bikes are allowed on paved and unpaved roads that are open to the public. Bicycles and e-bikes are not allowed on any trails in the monument. There are no charging stations in the monument. This change in e-bike policy applies to private and commercial use in the monument.

The National Park Service announcement and the agency’s new e-bike policy are available online at nps.gov/orgs/1207/ebikepolicy.htm.

For general information on Dinosaur National Monument, please visit our website at www.nps.gov/dino or call us at (435) 781-7700. You can also look for DinosaurNPS on social media.

Source: NPS