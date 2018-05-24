The completion of the primary elevators modernization at Carlsbad Caverns National Park has been delayed until June 15. Since the end of April, Tutor Perini Corporation and ThyssenKrupp had been working 10-hour days, seven days per week in the attempt to complete the project by May 25. The park continues to provide visitors with elevator service into and out of the cavern using a secondary set of elevators during this modernization project.

“The majority of the work has been accomplished, but additional time is required by the contractor for final completion,” said Superintendent Doug Neighbor. “Once finished, a completely new primary elevator system will replace the outdated 63 year old infrastructure and technology.”

To date, the contractor has completed the replacement of components such as control systems, motors, guide rails, hoistway and traveling cables, and doors. What remains, is the installation of the interior of the elevator cabs.

Final inspection and testing of the elevator system will occur June 12-14. Additionally during this time, park staff will be trained in emergency operations of the new elevators. Visitor safety is a paramount concern for the park with several new safety systems incorporated into this modernization project. The elevator system will be under a one-year warranty period. After the warranty period, maintenance responsibilities will be turned over to the park.

“We welcome everyone to visit the park and try out our new elevator system,” said Superintendent Doug Neighbor.

The primary elevator system was originally installed in 1955 and went out of service in November 2015 when a six-inch motor shaft unexpectedly sheared off. Work to repair and modernize the primary elevators began in December 2017.

Source: NPS