The National Park Service began work this week to repair and install elevator guide rails and modernize the primary elevators at Carlsbad Caverns National Park.

Work to modernize the primary elevators will include installing new motors and elevator cars. The primary elevator system was originally installed in 1955 and went out of service in November 2015 when a six-inch motor shaft unexpectedly sheared off.

Advertisement

A contract for the modernization project was awarded in August to California-based Tutor Perini Corporation. The project is on schedule to be completed by the end of May 2018, at a cost of approximately $4.7 million.

“We are pleased that the elevator project is underway that will provide visitors with safe and reliable transport into and out of the cavern,” said Superintendent Doug Neighbor.

The park continues to provide visitors with access to the cavern by utilizing its secondary elevators and the Natural Entrance Trail. Please check the park website at www.nps.gov/cave/learn/news/ newsreleases.htm for updates to the project.

Source: NPS