Park officials announced the reopening of Cottonwood Campground (loop B) after repairs were made due to damage by heavy rains. Access to the park of off I-10, via Pinto Basin Road is reopened. Visitors are asked to exercise caution when entering and exiting the park through the south entrance due to a short distance of single lane traffic and road repair crews working in the area. Cottonwood Oasis Trail and the parking lot at the trailhead will remain closed until further notice. For more information, call 760 367-5522

Source: NPS