The skies of southern Arizona are famous for clear, dark nights, perfectly suited to the study of the heavens. Whether by the glow of a full moon or the sparkle of stars, Tumacácori is a beautiful place to enjoy the night. Beginning with the first Experience the Night program on October 5, Tumacácori National Historical Park will again open its doors to visitors on selected evenings.

Advertisement

Once each month from October through February, the park will stay open until 8:30 p.m. to celebrate the park after dark. Visitors can stay late to watch the lengthening shadows, moonrise, a starry sky, nocturnal creatures, or share the stories of humans who have puzzled over the celestial sphere.

At 6:30 p.m. each night, a free guided program will be offered featuring astronomy, history, or other topics. The event on October 5th will feature the Sonora Astronomical Society (SAS) offering telescopic views of the moon, visible planets and stars that would astound Padre Kino, an accomplished astronomer himself. Call the visitor center or check online for more details about each month’s offering.

Visitors are encouraged to bring layered clothing, a red light or flashlight with a red filter for night vision, and binoculars. Please help us preserve the night environment and be considerate of others when viewing the dark night sky.

Admission to the park is $5.00 per adult, free for federal pass holders and children under age 16. For more information, call the visitor center at (520) 377-5060, or visit the park website at nps.gov/tuma.

Source: NPS