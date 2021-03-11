Explosion in Stovepipe Wells

Buildings damaged, no serious injuries

DEATH VALLEY, CA – A loud explosion rocked Stovepipe Wells Resort around 4:30am on Monday, March 8, 2021. The blast damaged concession employee housing. The resort in central Death Valley National Park is still providing full public services.

The explosion appears to have been caused by a propane leak. The investigation continues, but foul play is not suspected.

Park rangers provided emergency response and secured the scene. Fortunately, there were no injuries that required medical transport.

The explosion was centered in the staff laundry room. It caused substantial damage to the employee dormitory.

Source: NPS