The extreme fire danger preventative measures at Carlsbad Caverns National Park implemented on June 1 have been cancelled due to recent precipitation combined with cooler temperatures and higher humidity.

The park has reopened Walnut Canyon Desert Drive and reinstated charcoal fires in designated areas, smoking outside, and open flames and cooking stoves in the backcountry.

This has been one of the driest years at the park since 2001.

Source: NPS