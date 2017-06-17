Update June 22, 2017 – National Weather Service: Excessive Heat Warning in Utah – Active for next 3 days · •

National Weather Service Posted 4 hours ago

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT SUNDAY…

* AFFECTED AREA…Utah`s Dixie including St George and Zion National Park.

* TIMING…High temperatures will range between 107 and 110 degrees each afternoon and early evening through Sunday.* IMPACTS…Dehydration, hyperthermia, and heat cramps may impact those who do not take precautions. Prolonged exposure to these hot temperatures can result in heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the heat of the day.

SPRINGDALE, UT – June 17, 2017 – Weather forecasts very hot days for Zion National Park and the surrounding areas through the weekend and into next week. Visitors coming to the Park need to take extra precautions due to expected extremely high temperatures this week.

Visitors are encouraged to practice “Heat Safety” while in the Park. Take your time while hiking, try to find shade, and stay hydrated – drink plenty of water. Water bottle filling stations can be found at visitor centers, the Park Museum and the Zion Lodge. Consider covering exposed skin and using protective sun screen. Children are especially vulnerable to heat-related illness and sunburn. Keep your pets cool and hydrated. Do not leave pressurized containers in your vehicles, such as aerosol spray cans.

“It’s that time of year when we start to see a lot of heat related injuries. With the sudden spike in temperature there hasn’t been a lot of time for visitors to get acclimated. Plan your hikes early in the morning or later in the evening and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day. Know your limitations and please stay hydrated,” comments Daniel Fagergren, Chief Park Ranger.

Source: NPS