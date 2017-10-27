DEATH VALLEY, CA – A fatal tractor/trailer accident occurred in Death Valley National Park on Monday, October 23.

Dusty West, a 51-year-old Pahrump, Nevada resident, was driving a 1986 Peterbuilt tractor hauling equipment on a flatbed trailer. The accident occurred at 8:33am between mileposts 62 and 63 on CA-190, west of Towne Pass.

Advertisement

The big rig truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when it veered off the road on the north side and rolled several times. Mr. West was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

California Highway Patrol (CHP), Death Valley National Park rangers, and the Inyo County Coroner responded to this incident. This traffic accident is under investigation by CHP.

Both of the truck’s fuel tanks ruptured, spilling approximately 150-200 gallons of diesel fuel. California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) conducted the clean up.

This is the third vehicle-related fatality in Death Valley National Park this year.

Source: NPS