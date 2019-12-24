DEATH VALLEY, CA — Seven people were injured and one woman lost her life in a two-car collision east of Death Valley National Park on CA-190 on the evening of December 20, 2019.

A 29-year-old male from Albuquerque was driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra eastbound when he came up behind a vehicle going about 50 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone at about 5:27 pm. The driver of the Nissan attempted to pass the other vehicle and collided head-on with a 2018 Honda Accord driven by a 53-year-old male from Chandler, Arizona.

A passenger in the Honda succumbed to her injuries at the scene. One adult patient was flown to a trauma center in Las Vegas. Five other patients were transported by ambulances to hospitals.

The emergency response was a combined effort by California Highway Patrol, National Park Service, Caltrans, Southern Inyo Fire Department, and Mercy Air.

Source: NPS