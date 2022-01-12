Fatal Motorcycle Accident on CA-190 in Death Valley

By Tobin from Rochester, NY, USA – CA-190 south through Panamint Valley, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3329429

On 01/08/22 at approximately 12:00 pm, a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on SR-190 near Stovepipe Wells in Death Valley National Park. While traveling approximately 65 mph, the motorcyclist caused or allowed his motorcycle to drift off the right hand of the roadway, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle crashed into a dirt and rock embankment, and the motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle.

Personnel from the National Park Service arrived on scene, rendered aid to the party, and transported him to Stovepipe Wells Airport. While the party was being transported by Mercy Air helicopter to Las Vegas University Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Mercy Air diverted to Desert View Hospital in Pahrump, NV, where he was pronounced deceased.

The motorcyclist was a 63 year old man from Santa Ana, California. The identification of the involved party will be released through the Nye County Coroner’s Office, after notification of next of kin has been made. This crash is under investigation by California Highway Patrol, Bishop Area.

Source: NPS