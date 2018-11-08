BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, TX – On the morning of November 7, 2018, Big Bend National Park received reports that Edward Lowe, 69, of Dallas, TX, had sustained a fatal fall.

Mr. Lowe was on a five-day river trip through Boquillas Canyon, canoeing with four others. While scouting a campsite about a mile downstream from the mouth of the canyon, Mr. Lowe reportedly fell headfirst off an embankment and was unresponsive to life saving efforts and CPR that the party administered.

Two of the party were able to canoe upstream and call for help. At that time, the Rio Grande was flowing very swiftly, at nearly 800 cfs.

An interagency team, including Big Bend National Park rangers and U.S. Border Patrol agents responded and safely recovered the body later that day.

Source: NPS