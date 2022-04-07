Fatality on the Colorado River near Ledges Camp

On Monday, April 4 at approximately 6:30 p.m., Grand Canyon National Park was alerted of an unresponsive river trip participant near Ledges Camp (river mile 152) along the Colorado River. Due to darkness, Grand Canyon National Park requested Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) emergency helicopter response. DPS arrived on scene at Ledges Camp at approximately 8:30 p.m. and pronounced the individual deceased.

Margaret Osswald, 34, of Salt Lake City, Utah was near camp when she fell approximately 20 feet and sustained fatal injuries. Members of the group noted she was unresponsive and began CPR.

Osswald hiked into the canyon to meet the river trip at Phantom Ranch and was on day 6 of a multi-day private boating trip. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No further information is available at this time.

Source: NPS