On June 21, at 10:27 am , a fire was reported in the Quail Springs area of Joshua Tree National Park. Quick action by fire crews and the lack of driving winds minimized the area affected. https://www.nps.gov/jotr/learn/news/fire-crews-respond-to-brush-fire-in-joshua-tree-national-park.htm

