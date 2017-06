Grand Canyon National Park fire managers—working with resources from Sedona Fire Department, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Rocky Mountain National Park, Zion National Park, Saguaro National Park and Kaibab National Forest—are continuing operations on the Long Jim III Prescribed Fire. https://www.nps.gov/grca/learn/news/prescribed-fire-continues.htm

Source:: Fire Managers at Grand Canyon National Park Continue Prescribed Fire Operations