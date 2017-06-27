Recent hot, dry, and breezy weather has resulted in extremely dry vegetation fuels throughout the park. Because of the very high fire danger, the following fire restrictions will take effect on July 1, 2017:

No open fires are permitted throughout Mesa Verde National Park. This includes all the residences inside the park, Morefield Campground, and the Chapin Mesa picnic area.

Pressurized gas stoves and contained charcoal grills (Weber or Smoky Joe grills) are permitted at Morefield Campground and the Chapin picnic area.

No open wood burning fires are allowed in the campground fire rings or anywhere else in the park.

Smoking is only permitted inside enclosed vehicles.

Fireworks are prohibited in Mesa Verde National Park.

This restriction shall remain in effect until such time as the fire danger in the park becomes less severe. Due to the lack of forecasted precipitation in the near future, these restrictions may be in place for an extended period of time. Your cooperation in decreasing the potential for a catastrophic fire within Mesa Verde National Park is appreciated.

This prohibition is based on 16 United States Code, Section 3 and 36 Code of Federal Regulations subsections 1.5 Closures and public use limits. (a)(1).; 2.13 Fires. (a)(5)(c); 2.21 Smoking. (a); and 2.38 Explosives. (b)(c). SW Colorado federal agency level 1 fire restrictions are also in effect.

Source: NPS