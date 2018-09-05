As a result of late summer rains and slightly cooler temperatures, on September 5, 2018, the Bureau of Land Management, United States Forest Service, National Park Service, and State of Utah will lift fire restriction orders in the following areas.

State lands and unincorporated private lands in Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties.

in Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties. BLM Moab, Monticello and Price field office areas located in Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties.

Moab, Monticello and Price field office areas located in Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties. NPS including Canyonlands and Arches national parks, and Natural Bridges and Hovenweep national monuments.

including Canyonlands and Arches national parks, and Natural Bridges and Hovenweep national monuments. USFS Moab and Monticello ranger districts of the Manti-La Sal National Forest, areas within Grand and San Juan counties in Utah, and Mesa and Montrose counties in Colorado.

Fire managers are very pleased with the positive response and public cooperation in adhering to this year’s fire restrictions. Your cooperation helps save lives and property. We are still in fire season and vegetation may once again dry out as fall approaches, so it is still important to take precautions and practice fire safety.

Advertisement

Hot exhaust pipes and sparks from vehicles and campfires are some of the most easily preventable causes of wild fire. Please carry a shovel, water, a bucket or a fire extinguisher when working or camping on public lands. Always drown and stir fires to ensure they are completely out before leaving camp. Keep vehicles in good working order, stay on designated roads and trails to avoid igniting dry vegetation with hot exhaust, and keep all chains and straps secured so they don’t drag on the ground and cause sparks.

Other areas in the State of Utah may still in fire restrictions for campfires, fireworks and using steel core/jacketed ammunition. Fire Prevention Order UT910-14-001 is permanently in effect for all BLM lands in the State of Utah and prohibits the use/discharge of any kind of fireworks, explosives, incendiary, chemical devices, pyrotechnics and exploding targets. For more information about fire restrictions, wildfires, fire prevention, and fuel treatment projects, please visit: Utah Fire Info website.

Source: NPS