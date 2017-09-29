Moab, UT – The Moab Arts and Recreation Center (MARC) is proud to announce the first annual Red Rock Arts Festival: Celebrating Land-Inspired Art. This exciting festival is a new incarnation of Plein Air Moab and will take place Saturday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. In addition to the classic Plein Air activities, the festival features a robust schedule of events and opportunities, including land-inspired art workshops, lectures, performances, demonstrations and art experiences exploring many mediums throughout the week. See www.redrockartsfestival.com for full schedule.

The weeklong festival will culminate with the Red Rock Street Fest on Saturday, Oct. 14 from noon to 9 p.m., on 100 North in front of the MARC. A classic block party in conjunction with October’s Moab ArtWalk will feature live music, with East Forest as the headlining act, an eclectic mix of artisan vendors including our very own Moab Made, nonprofit groups, food trucks, with a showing by Yummy Town and the Food Tank, a community celebration, DIY crafts and more.

Are you a painter? Artist? Art lover? Do you feel awe just looking at epic Moab landscapes? Interested in exploring different art forms while connecting with the land? Have you ever participated in a plein air painting festival? This is your chance! All levels of artists are welcome! Details and registration information are available at: www.redrockartsfestival.com

The Red Rock Arts Festival (RRAF) plein air competition offers a rare chance to see artists in action and then to purchase their original artwork. Painters work to capture the surrounding landscape and can often be seen along roadways, trails and even the streets of downtown Moab any time between Oct. 7 and Oct. 14. Artists compete for big prize money, inspire and learn from one another, while doing what they love — painting.

RRAF attracts amateur and professional artists from all over the U.S. This year is certainly no exception. For the art collector, this festival is exhilarating. Artist styles vary from the detailed to the expressive. Some artists prefer bold colors; others use a muted, almost monochrome palette. Some artists lean toward the realistic while others try to capture mood, feeling, or something a bit more elusive. Expect to find art for an investment of $20- $1,500. Each artist sets his or her own price, and art enthusiasts can delight in finding something they love amongst the myriad art options. Any art lover can expect to find variety at Plein Air Moab, as more than 300 pieces of artwork go on sale starting Monday afternoon, Oct. 9.

Red Rock Street Fest • Saturday, October 14th

12-9 pm • East 100 North

● Artisan Vendors, local and regional!

● 9 Hours of LIVE MUSIC!

● Local Community Booths with Crafts for all!

● Land Art & Painting Demonstrations

● First Annual ArTTrails Sculpture Exhibition 2:30pm ArTTrails Meet the Artists (meet in front of the Beer Garden)

Line Up

12-1 :15pm The Railbirds

1:30-2:45pm Dave Steward Trio 3pm-4:15pm Halfway Winds

4:30-5:45pm Leraine Horstmanshoff 6-7:15pm Matt Venuti

7:30-9pm East Forest

Food & Drink:

● 98 C enter Beer Garden

● Yummy Town

● Smoke N’ Pots

● Navajo Tacos – Native American Youth Club

● Food T ank

● Lops Pop Stop

● Whatsasqueeze L emonade

The MARC staff is collaborating with local nonprofits, businesses and individuals to offer a diverse variety of programming. Anyone interested in getting involved or volunteering can visit www.redrockartsfestival.com for details, or call 435-259- 6272

Source: DiscoverMoab