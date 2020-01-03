DEATH VALLEY, CA – Park rangers responded to a two-car collision on CA-190 on the evening of December 30. This incident is the fourth major motor vehicle accident in Death Valley National Park in recent weeks. Collectively, there have been 11 park visitors injured and one fatality.

Around 4:50 p.m. on December 30, Takumi Sagawa, of Hokkaido, Japan, allowed his Kia Optima to drift into the oncoming lane on CA-190 east of Stovepipe Wells. Xiaomin Deng, of Sammamish, WA, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu in the opposite direction and attempted unsuccessfully to avoid the head-on collision.

Two people were transported by air ambulances due to serious injuries. Three people with moderate injuries were transported by ground ambulances.

Winter is an exceptional time to visit Death Valley and the park received extremely high visitation over the Christmas and New Years weeks. Park staff remind visitors to wear their seatbelts, drive within the speed limit, pass only when safe, and be courteous to other drivers on the road.

Source: NPS