Mesa Verde National Park will waive admission fees on Saturday, September 30 for Public Lands Day. The annual event encourages everyone to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors. September 30 also celebrates the second annual Bike your Park Day.

National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands. Seven federal agencies, as well as nonprofit organizations and state, regional, and local governments participate in the annual day of improving the health of public lands and encouraging shared stewardship through volunteer service. Other federal agencies waiving fees on September 30 include the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the Bureau of Reclamation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the U.S. Forest Service.

Wetherill Mesa offers the perfect place to bicycle in the park, with easy rides on the 5-mile Long House Loop paved trail. Due to safety concern’s bicycle riding is not allowed on the road to Wetherill Mesa. Bicyclists should visit the park’s website to ensure they are familiar with the bicycle regulations at www.nps.gov/meve/planyourvisit/gettingaround.htm.

The final fee free days for 2017 are November 11 and 12 in commemoration of Veterans Day weekend. November is a great time to discover or reacquaint yourself with the self-guided aspects of Mesa Verde, including the driving loops, hiking trails and the Far View Sites.

Source: NPS