GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Arizona/Utah – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will waive entrance fees in honor of National Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 22. National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort.

The park invites visitors to participate in volunteer restoration projects removing graffiti, trash, and invasive plants from Lake Powell beaches. All equipment will be provided but volunteers are advised to wear a hat and bring water. Participants will receive a fee-free day coupon to be used on a future date at any national park. At Bullfrog, Utah, volunteers should meet at 9 a.m. at the Bullfrog covered slip parking lot. In the Page, Arizona area, volunteers should meet at noon at Wahweap Swim Beach parking lot. Following the volunteer project, a Volunteer Appreciation and Awards Event begins at 6 p.m. in the Navajo Room at the Lake Powell Resort. Desserts will be served and there will be recognition gifts for volunteers who attend, as well as special honors for those who have contributed more time volunteering.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area offers a wide diversity of opportunities for fun and adventure with many land and water-based activities available. The fee waiver includes park entrance fees only. Other fees such as boating permits, camping, tours and concession fees are not included. All National Park Service sites across the country that normally charge entrance fees will offer free admission on September 22.

Glen Canyon’s entrance fees are normally $30 for one private, non-commercial vehicle for one to seven days. Enjoy cost savings year-round through the America the Beautiful – the National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass Program which offers an Annual, 4th Grade, U.S Military, Senior Lifetime or Senior Annual Pass. Find information about NPS fees and passes.

Source: NPS