Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is providing free park entrance on November 11 and 12, in commemoration of Veterans Day.

According to Superintendent William Shott, “We invite everyone to join the National Park Service’s nationwide tribute to honor our veterans. We are excited and privileged to help celebrate our veterans’ service and dedication with a fee-free weekend. We encourage everyone to help us celebrate by taking advantage of free entrance to Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.”

Advertisement

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area offers endless opportunities for fun and adventure with many land and water-based activities available. The fee waiver includes park entrance fees only. Other fees such as boating permits, camping, tours, concession and fees collected by third parties are not included.

According to Superintendent William Shott, “Veterans are an incredible group of very talented, dedicated people. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is also proud of the 40 members of our permanent staff who are veterans (approximately 38 percent). Just because a Soldier, Sailor, Airman, Marine, or Coastguardsman takes off their uniform, does not mean they are done serving their country. Veterans have continued to serve the American people by contributing their talents at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, and in other federal jobs.”

The federal government is committed to serving the veteran community through special hiring authorities available for veterans. The National Park Service also honors disabled veterans and active duty U.S. Military by providing free Annual access passes to National Parks.

While Lake Powell is one of the largest man-made lakes in North America, it is only 13 percent of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The recreation area stretches for hundreds of miles from Lees Ferry in Arizona to the Orange Cliffs of southern Utah, encompassing scenic vistas, geologic wonders, proposed wilderness areas, and a vast panorama of human history.

Source: NPS