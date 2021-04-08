Fuel Service Restored at Dangling Rope Marina

April 7, 2021 – Lake Powell boaters are advised that boat fuel is again available on Lake Powell at the Dangling Rope Marina, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Electrical service has been restored; however, payments are cash only until internet and phones services are repaired. Upgrades are underway with the goal of credit card services being restored as soon as possible. Please check our website and social media for further announcements about available visitor services. Drinking water and fishing supplies are also available for sale. The marina store, café and lift station remain closed until further notice. The park is working with concessioners to restore full operations as soon as possible and thanks boaters for their patience. The Dangling Rope Marina is the only place to obtain boat fuel between the Wahweap area downlake and the Halls Crossing/Bullfrog area uplake, a distance of approximately 100 miles.

Source: NPS