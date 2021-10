Fuel Services Resume at Hite, Utah

Hite fuel pumps in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area – NPS photo

UPDATE 10/14/2021: Travelers on Highway 95 in rural Utah are advised that fuel services at Hite, Utah have resumed. The 24-hour, pay-at-the-pump service is now available for regular unleaded and diesel fuel. Premium unleaded fuel remains temporarily unavailable.

Source: NPS