Fuel Services Unavailable at Hite, Utah

September 29, 2021 – Travelers on Highway 95 in rural Utah are advised that fuel service is out in Hite, Utah. The 24-hour, pay-at-the-pump service will be out until further notice. Hite is a remote Ranger District in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, located at the top of Lake Powell, adjacent to the confluence of the Colorado and Dirty Devil Rivers. Many recreational opportunities are available, including Jeep trails, backpacking, canyoneering, mountain biking, cycling, canoeing, kayaking, boating, and fishing.

Motorists driving the 134-mile stretch between Hanksville and Mexican Hat, Utah will need to get sufficient fuel for their recreational needs prior to going to Hite. The nearest towns with fuel available are Hanksville, Utah (51 miles to the west) and Mexican Hat, Utah (83 miles to the east and south). Be aware how much fuel is in your tank and how far away you are from the nearest gas station. The park is assessing the situation and hopes to restore fuel service soon. The park apologizes for the inconvenience.

Source: NPS